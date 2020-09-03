Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal 'blows up in their face'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major deal with Netflix is all royal fans and critics can talk about ever since the word got out.

While a number of people have expressed their excitement to see the former royals take on a new role in the next chapter of their lives, several people have started attacking the duo as it supposedly ‘undermines’ their desire for a private life.

Conservative activist Chris Ross turned to Twitter to take a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying: “Harry & Meghan: Please respect our new private life. Also Harry & Meghan: Watch us on Netflix.”

Another Twitter user attacked the duo, saying: “Harry and Meghan demanded a quiet life so they left the royal family... now they’re getting ready for shows, movies, red carpets, and celebrity parties.”

One person questioned their capabilities of taking on this new gig: “Sky News tells us that Harry & Meghan are to make films through Netflix ‘to inform and offer hope.’ Really? What do they offer in that arena that others are incapable of doing as well? - serious question.”

“Oh but they just want a quiet life out of the public eye,” a third chimed in.