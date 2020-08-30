Prince Harry says he ‘would’ve been back in the UK already’ if not for the pandemic

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid adieu to their royal lives, the couple’s plans of return seem to be in a haze in the midst of a pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in a recent Zoom call held that he would have already flown back home in the United Kingdom, if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill.

The prince had hosted a quiz with staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League in honour of the sports 125th birthday.

“We’ve got a whole rugby league World Cup coming next year. I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID,” said Harry over the virtual meeting.

Showing off his humorous side, Harry quipped that he “would have had the rest of my family on the other side of my family.”