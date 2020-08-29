Demi Lovato wants more focus on women’s accomplishments rather than their weight

American singer Demi Lovato is one of the many public figures who often face immense scrutiny about their appearances.

The 27-year-old vocal powerhouse, like many women, has been severely criticized for her body which has led to the singer becoming an active voice against the societal standards of beauty and unhealthy body image issues.

During an interview with USA Today, the singer opened up about how the world should be focused on a woman’s talents and capabilities rather than her body.

"What would be amazing is if people stopped writing about people's weight,” she said.

"It's not important. If you're a journalist and you have the temptation to write about Adele's weight loss, ask yourself, 'Does this have a meaning behind it that's going to positively impact people?'”

"A lot of people have gained weight during quarantine and sometimes it can have a triggering response when there's a headline of somebody losing weight.”

“I just don't think it's necessary having headlines about women's weight. Why can't we have headlines about their accomplishments?" she added.

“It's an important distinction to make because when you're talking about self-love, you have to be realistic. The common misconception is that even when you start working on yourself a little bit, you're fixed and it's better.”

“But that's not necessarily true. It's a work in progress and you have to keep working at it. Body positivity kind of puts a label on it that makes you think it's always going to be happy-go-lucky, and it's not,” she said.