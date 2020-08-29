Amber Riley remembers Naya Rivera through powerful performance of 'A Moment'

Amber Riley has performed powerful tribute for late Glee costar, Naya Rivera, weeks after she breathed her last.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Riley sang a powerful rendition of A Moment for her deceased friend over a months after she was found dead from Lake Piru in California.

The Glee actor was introduced on to the stage by guest host Lil Rel Howery and before she began the tribute, Riley said a few words as she remembered her friend.

"Not too long ago, we both lost a really good friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever,” said Riley.

As she began her power-packed and heartfelt tribute, Riley sang: "Now I need a moment alone with my soul, I can’t stop these thoughts, I need these. I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side. I’m ready to cry and just let it be. I just got to let it be. Let it be.”

After the tearful performance, Riley turned to Twitter saying: "I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP Angel."

After Naya was pronounced dead back on July 13, Riley penned some parting words for her costar: "My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."