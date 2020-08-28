Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie finds new friends amid lavish getaway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American model and reality star Sofia Richie, who jetted off to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate her 22nd birthday with friends and family, has been posing on Instagram in a slew of eye-catching suits from the lavish getaway.
The showbiz star - who was in relationship with Scott Disick in past- seemed to live her best life during a lavish getaway to Cabo San Lucas, showing off her trim physique in a collection of gorgeous holiday outfits.
In one of the posts, she featured riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on the beach and was intercepted by a group donkeys. The sensation beauty captured the moment and shared it on her Instagram with hilarious caption: "Went on a ride and made some friends"