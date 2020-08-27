Maya Ali Khan sparks engagement speculations as she shares stunning snap

Maya Ali Khan has sparked speculation that she is engaged after sharing a picture of herself in a traditional outfit, thanking Almighty for his blessings upon her.

The 'Paray Hut Love' star set tongues wagging on Thursday as she shared a stunning snap on her Instagram, in which she is seen raising her hands for prayer in a thankful mood with sparkling smile on her face.

Her gorgeous look in the post, wearing white traditional attire, has sparked massive speculation among fans who feel the 31-year old got engaged with someone.



The actress also penned a heartwarming note to describe her bliss: "Life is too brief and if lived fully, every passing day feels like a blink of an eye. There is so much to thank ALLAH more than ever before. So thankful for all those days when I thought it was difficult to rise again and there came this divine power backing me up to push my boundaries and make every impossible possible. May we all be able to see the beauty around us and lift each other no matter what times come."

Maya's post sent gossips into overdrive as fans took to the comments section to speculate about her future life.



One user shared the photo on social media with interesting comments, saying: "Ooohhh. Just seeing this photo made us think it looks like a baat paki photo and then Aisha Khans comment kind of makes it even more interesting."

On the work front, Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar - who appeared together in 'Paray Hut Love' - are all set to share the screen once again, but this time both the stars will be seen in upcoming drama series 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'.