Russell Crowe pays homage to Anthony Bourdain by donating to Beirut restaurant

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe came forth to extend a helping hand to a restaurant in Beirut that was destroyed in the devastating explosion earlier this month.

The Les Misérables actor, 56, also honoured the late globally-acclaimed chef Anthony Bourdain by chipping in under his name for the Beirut staple called Le Chef that was visited by Bourdain during his Lebanon tour.

The GoFundMe page for the restaurant was started by filmmaker Amanda Bailly and journalist Richard Hall who revealed the generous act by Crowe.

“Someone called Russell Crowe made a very generous donation to our Le Chef fundraiser. But not sure if it’s *the* @russellcrowe,” tweeted Hall.

Crowe later confirmed that it was him and the reason he made the donation was because the deceased culinary expert too would have done the same had he been alive today.

“I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around. I wish you and LeChef the best and hope things can be put back together soon,” Crowe said.

The page for donations exceeded its $15,000 goal in less than 24 hours, amassing nearly $19,000 as of August 16.

“We will continue collecting donations and all additional funds will go toward supporting the staff until Le Chef can reopen, so please do keep giving!!! Every dollar will go toward keeping the staff and their families fed and housed at this difficult time,” stated the GoFundMe page.