Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new biography may have a sequel, hints Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new bombshell biography Finding Freedom has sent shockwaves by exposing some of the juciest details from their royal lives.

And now, reports are suggesting that another explosive sequel to the tell-all book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand might be in the works with multiple more scandals that have been concealed from the world.

According to a report by The Sun, the authors of the book may have hinted at another bombshell sequel that could include their first few months in Los Angeles.

"There are certain things we've just not felt strong enough in the reporting, that we haven't included in the book and it's possible that we may expand on those if there is an update at some point,” said Scobie on his ABC podcast The Heir Pod.

"I'm very happy with what we have in there but of course any royal reporter would say that there are many things that they know that they just can't use at that particular time,” he said.

“Harry and Meghan's story is clearly only beginning in many ways but important to have something that captured a historic moment for the royal family and looked back at in many years to come,” he added.