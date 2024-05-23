King Charles, Prince William's game is on amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's clever strategies

King Charles and Prince William have actively talked about Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's roles within the royal family

King Charles and Prince William have actively talked about Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's roles within the royal family, especially their royal titles, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex notably stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, relocating to America shortly thereafter. They now reside in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since their move, the couple has engaged in various projects, often making significant revelations about their experiences within the Royal Family. These revelations have sparked attention and caused tensions to rise.

During a recent tour of Nigeria, the Sussexes were pleased to see chairs labeled 'Duke' and 'Duchess,' proudly acknowledging their royal titles.

But royal author and expert Tom Quinn has exclusively told The Mirror that King Charles and Prince William "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse".

Mr Quinn added: "The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them."

When the couple stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, they kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but no longer had their HRH titles with them no longer addressed as his or her royal highness. Also when they departed the monarchy and the United Kingdom, Harry gave up his military titles.

Earlier this year, the Sussexes doubled down on their association with the Royal Family when they relaunched their website, calling it Sussex.com and using their royal titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and imagery of a coat of arms.

The website features a picture of the couple overlaid with the text: "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex". The landing page also includes their credentials, short descriptions, as well as news about their activities such as their recent Nigeria trip.