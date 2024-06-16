Nick Mavar, 'Deadliest Catch' veteran, dies in Alaska

Nick Mavar, a longtime deckhand on the Discovery Channel reality series Deadliest Catch, has passed away at the age of 59.



According to the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department in Alaska, Mavar died of natural causes on June 13 in a boat yard in Naknek.

He was a fixture on the show, appearing in 98 episodes across 17 seasons, and also featured in several spin-off specials.

Mavar's family has been informed of his passing.

Mavar left the show in December 2020 following the discovery of a malignant tumour when his appendix burst while production.

Sig Hansen, the owner of the boat, would eventually face a $1 million lawsuit from him for "failure to have an adequate plan in place" in the case of a medical emergency during the stringent COVID-19 quarantine.

Mavar faced two near-fatal incidents while filming the show. In the first incident, a hook struck him in the face during a storm, breaking his nose. Nine years later, he suffered an appendicitis attack, which was allegedly delayed due to production protocols.

Hansen, his family member, initially sued the hospital but later redirected the lawsuit to Original Productions Inc., the show's production company, holding them responsible for the delayed care.

After over 15 years on the show, Mavar spent his final days captaining his salmon boat in Bristol Bay. Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to his memory.

Mavar is survived by his wife, Julie.