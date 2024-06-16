Kate Middleton grants big favour to King Charles

Kate Middleton shared bonding moment with King Charles at palace balcony

Kate Middleton turned around expectations from this year’s Trooping the Colour with her surprise attendance yesterday.

The Princess of Wales appeared to restore monarchy’s reputation after it had been mired by a slew of controversies and royal health crises as she joined King Charles, Prince William, and other royals at Buckingham Palace balcony.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a friend of Kate gushed: “Catherine has been absolutely amazing. Her statement was extraordinary, and her appearance today was graceful and elegant and has filled people with hope.”

The future Queen of England confirmed her attendance at King Charles’ official birthday parade after a deluge of speculations via a lengthy statement on social media, where she opened up about her cancer progress as well as relayed good news about her return to the public eye.

Hence, all eyes were on Kate as she travelled down the Mall with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, in the carriage.

Her fashion choice shortly became talk of the town when it was revealed she opted to rewear the white midi dress from pre-coronation meeting last year, albeit with a bunch of updates.

A royal source told the outlet: “She knocked it out of the park. She looked amazing and sent all the right messages. This has been the monarchy’s best day since the Coronation.”

Finally, her significance in the King’s reign was cemented with her appearance at the Palace balcony, quashing doubts about the future of the British monarchy.