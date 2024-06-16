Joe Alwyn 'makes peace' with unsaid truth of Taylor Swift romance

Joe Alwyn called it quits with Taylor Swift in April 2023

Joe Alwyn has come to terms with the fact that the public will never fully understand his perspective on his six-year relationship and subsequent breakup with Taylor Swift.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style published on Saturday, June 15, the 33-year-old actor recalled the time of his breakup with the Cruel Summer chart-topper.

"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain, and the outside world is able to weigh in," he pointed out.

"So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, a lot, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," Alwyn continued, "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said."

"I have made my peace with that," he said, emphasising the difference between private details and public knowledge not known to others, "That is a hard thing to navigate."

The Conversations with Friends actor shared he does not engage with the social media turmoil surrounding his former relationship, saying, "I try and dial that volume down."

He credited his close-knit family and network of "brilliant, authentic people" for his penchant for ignoring online trolls.

"I try and live in reality and away from the kind of online noise of Twitter — or wherever else it comes from — and try and just stay in the moment," Alwyn explained.

Following their split in April 2023, Swift, 34, has moved on and is now dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce after a brief fling with Matty Healy. Meanwhile, Alwyn remained private about his love life.