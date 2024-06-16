Hailie Jade Scott shares update on marital life in candid video

Hailie Jade Scott, the daughter of Eminem, has shared a personal update on her life after tying the knot with Evan McClintock.



In a recent Instagram video, the 28-year-old influencer reflected on her first month of marriage, offering a glimpse into her newfound life as a wife.

As she got ready to celebrate her one-month anniversary, Hailie Jade opened up about her experiences and feelings about married life so far.

"Get ready with me for date night," read the post's caption.

"It's actually crazy that it's already almost been a month since I got married. It feels like life is finally starting to slow down a little bit," Scott started the video as she applied makeup to her face.

Hailie announced on Instagram on May 20 that she had exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Evan McClintock.

The couple had been dating for over five years before getting engaged in February, and finally took the plunge to tie the knot.

She captioned the wedding announcement post, which included pictures from her big day, with, "Waking up a wife this week."

In the get ready with me date-night video, Hailie shared that she and her new husband, Evan McClintock, spontaneously went on a honeymoon just a week after their wedding.

While she plans to share more about her wedding and marriage on her podcast, Just a Little Shady, when it returns in August, Scott revealed that the most significant adjustment so far has been referring to McClintock as her "husband".

She admitted that using this title makes her feel more grown up and mature.