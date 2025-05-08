Kate Middleton pays special tribute to Princess Diana after Camilla's move

Kate Middleton pays special tribute to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton stole the spotlight with her meaningful gesture as she joined the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the VE Day 80th anniversary Service of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The Princess of Wales stunned fans as she shared a special tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her elegant style. Duchess Sophie also gave subtle nod to William and Harry's mother by recreating the royal look.

William's wife took style notes from the late Princess as she rewore her puffed shoulders and ruched detailing polka dot dress. She styled the look with a netted percher hat and the iconic pearl earrings, once owned by Princess Diana.

Princess Catherine previously displayed the signature style with a chic berry-toned coat for the VE Day parade on Monday.

Kate's decision to rewear the outfit comes day after Queen Camilla chose Meghan Markle's favourite designer's dress for the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season on Wednesday. The Waleses surprisingly remained absent from the event.

On Thursday, Queen Camilla put on a stylish display in a white crepe silk dress and white coat with black stitching. She also wore a black and white hat to show off her elegance.