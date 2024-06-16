Meghan Markle makes ‘unwise’ stunt as Kate Middleton returns to public

Meghan Markle makes ‘unwise’ stunt as Kate Middleton return to public

Meghan Markle seemingly chose odd timing to share big updates on her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.



Just hours before Trooping the Colour began, in which Kate Middleton was making her first public appearance following her cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled new products of her label.

Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan, took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to share a new raspberry flavoured jam and dog biscuits from ARC.

During the much-anticipated annual Trooping of the Colour parade in UK, Prince William was reunited with his family in public including his and Kate’s three children Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal commentators were of the view that the timing was chosen deliberately seek attention when the royal would be in spotlight.

Angela Levin, royal biographer, told GB News that it was Meghan’s trick to upstage Princess Kate.

“Meghan introduced a jam just an hour before Trooping the Colour,” Levin said, pointing at the “desire to be noticed” given the timing of the update.

Meghan was also dubbed “unwise” to choose an “odd” moment. Levin shared that this was a pattern that the Duchess had followed.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield concurred in another interview to the outlet adding that it was a deliberate move.

“You don’t post something about Meghan Markle without permission from Harry and Meghan to post,” adding that the stunt was “catty” and “unnecessary.”