Prince William, Princess Kate dispel divorce rumours with loved-up display

Prince William struggled to hide his pleasure as he was joined by his wife Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour yesterday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales publicly reunited for the first time in nearly six months, and fans couldn’t help but gush at their sustaining bond.

The couple also went viral for sharing a heartfelt moment at the balcony, where they stood alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other royals to watch fly past by RAF.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James reflected on their brief interaction and William’s notable reaction to having Kate by his side.

“The most touching mutual reward signal came from William and Kate though when their eyes finally met,” she shared.

“William's eye-crinkling and the puckered muscles around his lips showed his inner pride and possible relief to have his beautiful wife standing beside him again,” Judi continued, “while Kate, who had relaxed visibly by this stage, pinged back a wide, dimpled and very loving smile.”

Princess Kate’s attendance of the King’s official birthday parade put an end to a deluge of conspiracy theories surrounding her health and marriage to William.

After the future Queen of England unveiled her health scare at the beginning of this year, and recoiled from the spotlight, there was a resurgence at rumours about the heir's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, which initially surfaced in 2019.

Marchioness of Cholmondeley has been friends of the royals for long and often partake in royal events along with her son.

However, there seems to be no truth to the speculations, as proven by the united display of Kate and William at the royal event.