Kate Middleton becomes source of 'comfort' for Prince William

Princess Kate becomes a great source of comfort for Prince William with her remarkable return at the Trooping the Colour 2024 parade.

On Saturday, the Princess of Wales arrived at the King Charles' birthday parade with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Notably, Catherine shared a heartfelt moment with William at the Buckingham Palace balcony when the royal couple stood united with the rest of the royal family.

Speaking of Kate's headline-making return, royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB News that the future Queen of England's appearance at the parade was "wonderful."

She shared, "Obviously the highlight of the day was seeing the Princess of Wales back, not fully back and not fully recovered, as we know, but making a very wonderful appearance and a very appropriate one.

The royal expert said that the Princess of Wales was there to "support the King, that's what it's all about on what is essentially his day."

Moreover, Jennie highlighted how Kate's presence proved to be a source of comfort and relief for William as he was making solo appearances since her cancer diagnosis.

She added, "It was great to see the family back together. And what a comfort it must have been for William as well, to have his wife there where she belongs, at his side."