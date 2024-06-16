Simone Ashley raves over 'phenomenal' stars of 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's lovestory takes center stage in Bridgerton season 3

Simone Ashley, who gained acclaim for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, lauded her co-stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton for their performances in the third season of the hit Netflix series.



Variety reported on Saturday, June 15, that Ashley was honored with the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

She received the accolade from Albert II, Prince of Monaco, on Friday, June 14, and took the opportunity to praise her colleagues.

"This season is led by the phenomenal talented Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton," Ashley remarked during her acceptance speech, "As I stand here, I can’t help but feel so excited for everything that’s ahead for them."

she expressed her gratitude towards the Bridgerton team for their faith in her and acknowledged the "many, many beloved fans."

The Little Mermaid actress also shared happiness for Shonda Rhimes, the show's creator, celebrating the series' continued success into its third season.

"We have strong women writers and they want to portray women in that [position of] power," she said, adding, "This show is full of such joy."

Additionally, the show's future sent fans into frenzy it was revealed that they have to wait for at least two years for the fourth season of Bridgerton.