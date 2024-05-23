Alastair Stewart on security measures at Buckingham Palace after Queen Camilla's big win

It comes after Camilla received a huge backing in a new poll

Alastair Stewart is addressing security measures at Buckingham Palace on the first episode of GB News’ new podcast The Royal Record.

The 71-year-old spoke about his recent “thrilling” visit to the palace for a reception held by Queen Camilla to mark the 90th anniversary of the charity Brooke.

Speaking to GB News’ Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and Royal Editor of GB News.com Svar Nanan-Sen on the podcast, Alastair described driving up to a gate outside the palace with his wife, Sally.

He said: “Sally drove up and the police all immediately leapt out and we had a sticker in the window that meant we were entitled to go in which I’d never, ever done before although I’ve been to the palace a few times.”

Describing the police as “absolutely lovely and charming,” Alastair recounted how the officers made security checks in and around the car.

Alastair explained: “They checked the car, they checked the boot, the normal security things and they did absolutely charmingly.”

The Queen hosted the reception to celebrate the work of Brooke, a UK-based international horse and donkey charity, established by Dorothy Brooke in the early 1930s.

Alastair continued to describe his journey through the grounds of the palace stating: “We went through the narrow little way into the beautiful courtyard, which viewers will be familiar with because it’s by that beautiful glass canopy where the open carriages draw up for things like the state opening of Parliament, royal wedding and stuff like that.”

Thousands of people are invited to Buckingham Palace every year as guests to State Banquets, lunches, dinners, receptions and garden parties.

When visiting the palace, the “only rule of engagement” is that you “couldn’t take your mobile phone in and take happy snaps,” according to Alastair.

It comes after Camilla received a huge backing in a new poll, with GB News' Royal Correspondent claiming: "Any politician would die for those ratings!"

In the first episode of GB News' new podcast, The Royal Record, Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and Digital Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen discussed a recent poll where the Queen received an 82 per cent approval rating.

Svar said: "We asked our members, as this month marks one year since King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned during the Coronation, 'Do you think Camilla has done a good job during her first year as Queen?'

"410 members took part in the poll with a massive 82 per cent saying yes Camilla has done a good job, 16 per cent voted no and two per cent said they did not know."