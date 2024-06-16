Jason Oppenheim backs Christine Quinn's return to 'Selling Sunset’

Jason Oppenheim suggested to give a "second chance" to Christine Quinn for return to Selling Sunset.
In a recent interview with TMZ, the co-owner of The Oppenheim Group real estate agency expressed his openness to having her back on the popular Netflix reality series.
"I have nothing against her coming back," he stated, adding, "I think everyone deserves a second chance."
Oppenheim clarified that while he supports the idea, the decision would be a collective one involving the entire group.
"I think I would be on board. But that would be a group decision," he emphasized. "I would be for it if everyone else was."
Oppenheim described Quinn as "a dynamic woman," highlighting her strong presence on the show.
For the unversed, Quinn was one of the original stars of Selling Sunset, alongside Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, and Maya Vander.
Over time, she began to channel a villainous role, often instigating conflicts with her co-stars.
In Season 5, Fitzgerald accused Quinn of attempting to bribe one of her clients, which Quinn denied before eventually leaving the show.
She even did not attend the Selling Sunset season five reunion, citing a positive COVID-19 test, however, she was spotted out two days later, shooting a campaign.
At present, Quinn is occupied and focusing on her new business venture, RealOpen.
