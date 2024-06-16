Kim Kardashian wows in chic outfit on daughter North's 11th birthday party

Kim Kardashian turns heads with chic look on North's 11th birthday

Kim Kardashian turned heads with her chic look on her daughter North’s eleventh birthday in NYC on Saturday, June 15.

The 43-year-old reality star was spotted showcasing her curves as she stepped out with North and a group of her close pals at Paint Me Bear, an art studio in Manhattan.

The SKIMS founder sported a short-sleeved, light gray shirt alongside a dark gray tank top.

She completed the look with a pair of sculpted, leggings of the same colour slipping into a pair of open-toe pumps.

Meanwhile, North and her pals sported pink “I (heart) NY” pajamas as well as matching black shirts that had, 'North's 11th birthday party' printed on the front.

The birthday girl seemed all smiles, strolling behind her mother while she headed to their next destination.

Kim also took to her Instagram to honour North’s presence in her life with a sweet caption that read: “Thank God for you. Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much.”

She added memorable photos in the post, posing with her first-born on multiple occasions.

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish North on the big occasion.