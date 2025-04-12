King Charles holds important meeting as Prince Harry shakes things up

King Charles holds important meeting after Prince Harry's shocking claim

Prince Harry has changed the table once again with his surprising claims about his and Meghan Markle's security in the UK and their royal exit.

King Charles III, who recently returned to Britain after completing his successful four-day trip to Italy, has reportedly held an important meeting after Harry revealed that his "worst fears have been confirmed" amid a high-stakes court case over his security arrangements.

The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his government-funded protection after he and Meghan made their royal exit in 2020 and relocated to the US.

In newly surfaced bombshell comments, shared by several media outlets, the Duke said he believes the removal of his security was a deliberate move to stop him and his wife Meghan from quitting the royal jobs.

In his statement, Harry says the legal ordeal has left him "exhausted" and "overwhelmed."

"People would be shocked by what’s being held back. My worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad."

A royal insider revealed: "The monarch held an important meeting at Palace, discussing matters related to the Firm and the country amid Harry's security claims."

However, there were speculations and reports that Harry believes King Charles can help him out to end his ongoing suffering regarding the security battle.

One of Harry's pals claims the Duke wanted his father to intervene, hoping to bring his family to the UK and end his suffering.

However, Palace sources insist it would be "wholly inappropriate" for the monarch to get involved.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, also revealed the reason why King Charles avoided meeting Harry, adding: "My palace source said it was never a realistic option."

She told Fox News: "I understand the king and courtiers' hesitation at any association with Prince Harry," Schofield claimed. "… Harry could use something his father says in a private moment against him in court. The royal family simply cannot trust him today."