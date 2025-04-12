Robert Pattinson 'Batman II' gets NEW update amid 'Dune 3' controversy

Warner Bros. bosses release statement updating about the progress of new movie

The bosses at Warner Bros. has updated about the progress of the new The Batman movie.

As per the last update, Robert Pattinson’s DC superhero film, which is slated to release in 2027, had entered scripting phase.

Recently in an interview, co-CEOs at Warner Bros. Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca spilled beans about the new installment.

The duo subtly mentioned that they are not interested in giving out excessive details, while they are focusing on the bigger picture.

According to the co-CEOs, director Matt Reeves is still working on the screenplay, and it will only come out once he is done with his 'best Batman script'.

In a statement, Abdy told Deadline, “We’re not in the weeds on the Batman stuff. It’s really James and Peter Safran who run DC.”

“We have a bit of other collaboration with Matt Reeves, but Peter and James know he is a writer/directing auteur in his own right, and that it will come when he’s written his best Batman script and is ready."

The new development comes after Pattinson’s alleged casting in the new Dune movie sparked controversy.

Seemingly, the Dune: Messiah makers are eyeing the Twilight star to play villain in the upcoming film.

The news created a stir among the Batman fans, who got worried if the new DC film will get further delayed keeping into consideration the packed schedule of the 38-year-old actor.

Besides Dune, Robert also has been signed to play a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan’s, The Odyssey.