Graham Norton joins ensemble cast of 'Doctor Who'

Russell T Davies shares insights about Graham Norton's role in all new season

TV host Graham Norton is all set to mark his appearance in the new season of Doctor Who.

Backed by BBC One, the season two of the popular TV series will be featuring Norton in an episode titled, The Interstellar Song Contest, set to air on May 17.

BBC teased his appearance in a statement ‘calling all the Eurovision fans!’.

They revealed, "Graham Norton joins the ensemble cast for the episode, which includes guest appearances from stars of stage and screen Freddie Fox, Rylan, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, and Miriam-Teak Lee."

The makers feel honoured to welcome the 62-year-old to star cast. They also teased that Graham won’t be giving just a cameo, but his part has a whole plot twist.

The showrunner Russell T Davies added, "There's no song contest without the great man himself, and it was an honour to welcome Graham Norton to our studios in Cardiff.”

"And it's not just a cameo, he has a whole plot twist all to himself!”

He continued, "This is the wildest episode of all, and we're lucky to have Graham adding to the mayhem."

The fresh season of Doctor Who is set to premiere on BBC One on April 12, Saturday.