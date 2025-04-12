Prince William’s final attempt to ease tensions with Harry laid bare

Prince William, who has been estranged from his younger brother Prince Harry amid their years-long rift, had made a surprising call for peace.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly still resentful towards his brother for the claims he made about the royal family in his bombshell memoir Spare in January 2023. The brothers have not spoken since.

However, there was time when William was hoping to ease tensions between him and Harry just days before a significant and sombre event in the royal family and for the monarchy had taken place.

Harry and Meghan – stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 and moved to the US – were in the UK when Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022.

The Prince of Wales sent a text to Harry and invited him and Meghan to join him and Kate Middleton for the walkabout in Windsor to view floral tributes left for the late Queen.

According to a source quoted by Daily Mail, the plan was “last-minute” and “happened very quickly” to reunite when the family was grieving their matriarch.

While William was willing for a ceasefire at the time, in a latest report by Heat Magazine revealed that father of three was “utterly disgusted by the scale of Harry’s betrayal”.

The future king has dismissed several opportunities to communicate with his brother as he remains unconvinced over Harry’s sincerity towards his family.

The insider told the outlet that William knows his brother is “lonely” and “clearly lost” in his US life which also “saddens” him. However, he is “not being swayed by tales of Harry’s loneliness or half-baked olive branches that come his way every so often from Montecito”.