‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ director tapped for ‘The Bodyguard’ remake

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour director Sam Wrench is stepping into a new spotlight after helming the most watched music film on Disney+.

Warner Bros. has tapped the Emmy-winning director to helm a remake of the 1992 romantic thriller The Bodyguard, originally starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairman and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy confirmed to Deadline that the director, who thrilled swifties with the 2023 concert documentary, will reimagine the iconic ilm for a new generation.

The Bodyguard follows Frank Farmer (Costner), a former secret service agent hired to protect global pop sensation Rachel Marron (Houston) from a dangerous stalker.

The professional relationship between the two characters eventually blossoms into a passionate romance.

While casting details for the remake have been kept under wraps, the screenplay is written by Jonathan A. Abrams, best known for Juror No. 2.

The Grammy-nominated director has been booked for the upcoming project after proving himself with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

The movie, which hit streaming services in March 2024, captured Swift during her The Eras Tour series of concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August 2023.

Beyond his collaboration with the Cruel Summer singer, Wrench’s impressive directing portfolio includes Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 and Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration.