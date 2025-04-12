Prince Harry raises health concerns with major risk as new details emerge

Prince Harry appears to have sparked concerns as he appeared let down following his two-day legal proceeding in the UK over security case appeal.

As the verdict from the case is yet to be revealed, the Duke of Sussex ‘strange’ latest move has left many puzzled.

Royal expert pointed out that disappointing legal proceedings could be affecting his mental health especially as the Duke’s new interview unveils shocking details.

“He must be completely disorientated,” royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun. “That whole Californian world is not his world at all, he doesn’t look at all happy now, I don't think.”

Right after the hearing about his need for police protection in UK, Harry made his way to Ukraine, which is considered an active war zone. The move has sparked mixed reactions as it seems like a significant risk to take especially if Harry's life is at stake.

“It does certainly seem very strange because I don’t think that any of us feel particularly unsafe in England,” Vickers stated. “Probably he doesn't really know when to stop and I think he’s quite angry about a lot of things.”

The author continued, “He's being very dogmatic in his approach and I think that's rather unfortunate. I think he, I don’t know whether he thinks he can win or whether he just feels he has to pursue it to the last point.”

He concluded, “I don’t think that England's an unsafe country and I think he's really gone too far – I’m a bit torn.”

The remarks also come at the heels of a bombshell interview by Prince Harry in which he appeared to have widened his feud with the royal family.

He claimed that his security was taken away to trap him in royal duties and that if the King wanted, he could have easily resolved the matter.

The Duke admitted he was “exhausted” and “overwhelmed” by the process, which has consumed him for several years.

Previously, a pal of Harry shared that he was worried for the emotional well-being of the Duke as he had quit his beloved charity Sentebale last month in a shock decision. The row that followed has also been causing stress to the former working royal.

It seems that the legal proceedings only seems to have made matters worse for the already 'stressed-out' Duke.