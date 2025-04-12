King Charles appoints Princess Anne for key task, Buckingham Palace confirms

Buckingham Palace made a big announcement about Princess Anne's key task which was assigned by her brother, King Charles, after his headline-making state visit to Italy.
Express reported that the Princess Royal will travel to Turkey alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, to represent the monarch at the Gallipoli Campaign event.
The hardest working royal will attend "commemorations of the 110th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign on Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25."
Notably, Anne is set to perform the historic royal duty with her husband after his mystery injury which took place on the Gatcombe estate.
It is important to mention that Zara Tindall's mother will make her iconic appearance at Turkish, French, United Kingdom, Commonwealth and Irish memorial services on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 24.
Moreover, Princess Anne, who is the President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), will pay homage to Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, by visiting his gave.
The report further revealed that Prince William and Harry's aunt is scheduled to attend the Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 25.
Following the service, Anne will meet with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Governor-General of Australia. Her key foreign trip will conclude with attendance at memorial services honouring Australia and New Zealand.
