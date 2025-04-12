Zara McDermott breaks silence on Louis Tomlinson romance

Love Island star Zara McDermott finally addressed the ongoing speculation about her romance with former One Direction singer, Louis Tomlinson.
McDermott seemingly confirmed her relationship status with the Walls crooner in a sneaky Instagram Story.
The TV personality shared a photo of her breakfast, which she appears to be sharing with someone.
However, eagle-eyed fans noted a key detail apart from the eggs benedict and blueberry pancakes. A glimpse of Drag Me Down hitmaker’s signature cross tattoo sent fans in frenzy.
Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their suspicions and celebrate the new couple in town.
One user penned, "Zara knew what she was doing by posting that story with louis’ arm on it, believe me us (girls) watch every detail of a pic before posting it on our story haha."
"I'm so happy for louis and Zara. genuinely. I am," another added.
Previously, fans also noticed that they both posted a picture of the same location.
Romance rumours had been swirling about Tomlinson and McDermott following a romantic getaway to Aldeburgh, Suffolk, in March per MetroUK.
McDermott rose to fame in 2018 when she was featured on the fourth season of Love Island. Meanwhile, Tomlinson has released two solo albums Walls and Faith in the Future since One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2015.
