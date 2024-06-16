King Charles sends emotional message to Prince Harry on Father’s Day

King Charles appeared to have sent his estranged son, Prince Harry, a message on Father’s Day after he missed the eventful Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

The official Royal Family’s account too to social media on Sunday to share a heartfelt video of the monarch with his late father, Prince Philip.

The black and white video clip was a montage of the father and son and their moments together at different times.

Accompanied with the video was a touching message, which also appeared directed towards the Duke of Sussex.

“Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day,” the statement read.

While it may appear that the message was for the late Duke of Edinburgh, the phrase “those who may be missing their parents today” could also be directed at Harry.

Prince Harry has pointed out on multiple occasions that he misses his family especially his father and brother Prince William.

Following the cancer news of King Charles, Harry was personally phoned by his father to share the health update. Harry had rushed in an overnight flight to see him.

Weeks later, he said in an interview with Good Morning America.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family,” Harry stated. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

However, earlier in May, when Harry was travelling to UK, he could not meet Charles, given his full diary of engagements. However, the new message may just be a glimmer of hope for a father-son reunion.