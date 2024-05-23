Queen Camilla rules with her major achievement, great news for King Charles

Queen Camilla lead the Royal Family at the Thanksgiving Service in February

Queen Camilla's popularity has surged due to her commitment to royal duties, which is viewed as favourable news for King Charles.



Camilla received a huge backing in a new poll, with GB News' Royal Correspondent claiming: "Any politician would die for those ratings!"

In the first episode of GB News' new podcast, The Royal Record, Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and Digital Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen discussed a recent poll where the Queen received an 82 per cent approval rating.

Svar said: "We asked our members, as this month marks one year since King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned during the Coronation, 'Do you think Camilla has done a good job during her first year as Queen?'

"410 members took part in the poll with a massive 82 per cent saying yes Camilla has done a good job, 16 per cent voted no and two per cent said they did not know.

"That's an overwhelming majority that think she has done a good job. What's your reaction to that?"

Cameron replied: "Well, any politician would die for those ratings is my first point.

"What a contrast from, I hate to bring it back to 30 years ago, but it is so true. Can you imagine Queen Camilla polling that in the 1990s?

"But there's a reason for that because she really held up the monarchy at the start of this year.

"We had the King out of action because of his enlarged prostate and cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales out of action because of her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, and Prince William was supporting his wife and his three young children.

"So out of the top four royals, it was only Camilla keeping the show on the road, she carried out a lot of engagements. Also, the charity areas which she's chosen to focus on in her career as a working member of the Royal Family, as Alastair was saying earlier, domestic violence and literacy, I think really resonated with people."

"After Charles was diagnosed with cancer, she's had a very different role, but a role of leadership and something that she's really stepped up to the plate with.

"We saw her lead the Royal Family at the Thanksgiving Service in February, that was also in the absence of Prince William. We're seeing a new side to Camilla since she has become Queen."

Cameron said: "I think she carries her own because there were a few engagements that the Queen did solo, but the original plan was for the King to be with her, so she can command a crowd and people love to see her.

"So it would be interesting to see how all of her work and polling continues in the future."