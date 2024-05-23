Kate Middleton, Prince William share new touching message about children

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who give great importance to the younger generation and take steps for their better tomorrow, have issued a heartwarming message.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their official Instagram on Thursday to share a meaningful words about children and youth amid feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, honouring the people who go above and beyond to support, inspire and uplift the younger generation.

The clips, which were about William's latest engagement, were captioned: "An honour to celebrate those who go above and beyond to support, inspire and uplift the younger generation. Thank you for your dedication in making a difference to the lives of children and young people!

"Congratulations to everyone who received awards yesterday."

The post comes after William cancelled his royal engagement following King Charles' decision granting the UK Prime Minister to dissolve the parliament.



Royal fans reacted to the post, with one asking: "Where is Princes Catherine HRH???"



Another wrote: "Wonderful to see Prince William giving awards to young people - hope for the future…"

