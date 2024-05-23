Cassie speaks out for the first time after video leak of Diddy abusing her

Cassie previously filed a lawsuit against ex Diddy detailing nearly a decade of physical, emotional, sexual abuse

Cassie has broken her silence following the recently-released footage of her being brutally attacked by Diddy.

Born Cassandra Ventura, Cassie issued a statement to her Instagram on Thursday, May 23, thanking her fans for the torrent of love and support they have sent her way.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is the only beginning,” she said, explaining that the domestic violence Diddy inflicted “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”



Cassie further urged people to start “believing victims the first time,” in part referring to the backlash she faced after first filing a lawsuit against Diddy late last year. In the lawsuit, she detailed nearly a decade of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse – including sex trafficking – inflicted by Diddy over the course of their relationship.

She also pledged her help for those that are still living in fear, urging them to reach out for help.

“This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me,” Cassie concluded.