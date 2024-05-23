Kate Middleton not in position to make big decisions

Kate Middleton, who moved King Charles to tears with her shock cancer diagnosis, is "in a very different position" to her father-in-law as she continues to recover from cancer treatment, a royal source has claimed.

King Charles resumed public-facing duties last month and has undertaken multiple royal engagements in May. An insider close to the royals told GB News that the Princess of Wales will delay making decisions such as staff appointments while she recovers.

The source added: "The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year. What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait.

"It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering."



It emerged after a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Early childhood is a huge priority for the princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report."



The King also wants Kate to focus on her health and treatment at her difficult time.

The 75-year-old monarch and Princess Kate' relationship has taken a new turn since their cancer diagnosis as the King has become fiercely protective of his beloved daughter-in-law

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," revealed "Charles was moved to tears by Kate's stunning video announcement that she has cancer."

"The king sees her as, in a word, brave. He also knows better than anyone that the future of the monarchy is to a considerable extent in her hands. She is not only the wife of a future king but the mother of a future monarch."