Prince William, Princess Kate’s growing fears about Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left in doubt about their decision to forge closer ties with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie due to their amicable relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed: "There is serious concern at Kensington Palace that Prince Andrew‘s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are becoming increasingly close to Harry and Meghan. Beatrice and Eugenie are moving across to what one Kensington Palace official described as ‘the dark side’."

He continued: "Still furious that their disgraced father Prince Andrew has not been rehabilitated, Beatrice and Eugenie feel like outcasts, their sense of abandonment made worse by King Charles’ refusal to allow them to be part of the inner group of working royals."

Mr Quinn said: "With the complete breakdown of relations with his father and brother, Harry feels that Beatrice and Eugenie are among the very few members of the family who are sympathetic to the position he finds himself in. He has always been fond of his cousins, but they are now more important to him than they have ever been."