Princess Eugenie deals major blow to Prince Harry with powerful post about William

Princess Eugenie teaches a lesson to Prince Harry

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Princess Eugenie has issued a very powerful statement after outing with Prince William and other royal cousins.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of York shared her and future King Prince William's photos to send a message to her cousin Harry that nothing is above the family.

Eugenie expressed her true feelings about the royal family and heir to the throne in a message that might be a blow or a lesson to Harry.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister wrote: "Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country."

Eugenie's post must be delighting King Charles and Prince William and royal fans with her decision to stand by the family at their difficult time. But it seems as Harry has lost another royal loyal friend in love with Meghan Markle.

Day-after a rare royal cousin outing at the Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by William, Eugenie shared a series of photos from the event.



The montage opened with a shot of Eugenie smiling with the day's must-have accessory, an umbrella, and mingling in the rain alongside William, her sister Princess Beatrice, cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Zara's husband Mike Tindall.

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who was not photographed at the lavish party, dropped a supportive comment on Eugenie's carousel with four clapping hands emojis.



One royal fan reacted: "Happy to see you're supporting your family. That's a nice change from championing H&M's agenda. Keep up the good work."

Prince William tapped some of his cousins to help host the afternoon bash while his wife, Kate Middleton, remains outside of the spotlight while receiving cancer treatment.