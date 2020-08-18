Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shunned royal money for new Montecito abode

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have purchased their forever home in Santa Barbara, California for which they did not take any money from the royal family.

Even though the home reportedly cost $14.65 million, Harry and Meghan refused to use the royal family's money to buy it.

"Harry could’ve asked [Prince] Charles to contribute toward the cost of the house, but he chose not to," a source told Us Weekly.

"Getting his dad financially involved would result in the royals having control over him. It would mean going backwards."

Although they did not have that much of a hefty amount to pay for the house, they "have taken out a huge mortgage," the source explained.

Harry is apparently "loving being independent and sees it as an opportunity to grow."



"Harry and Meghan see it as an absolute bargain; it was an opportunity not to be missed," the insider added.

"Unlike buying a car, it’s an investment. Meghan’s confident they’ll make a hefty profit if they ever decide to sell up. And on the upside, at least their security costs have been reduced. Their new home is gated and secure. They still have bodyguards but no longer need as many."

"Buying a house together is a huge milestone for Harry and Meghan, especially as it’s the first property they’ve owned," the royal insider said. "They want to grow old together, reminiscing about their amazing journey."