Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fundraiser behind royal family troll Twitter account

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines once again after the charity they endorsed turned out to be linked to a Twitter troll in the bad books of the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew ire after it was discovered that the recent phone call they made to a fan may have been linked to one of the royals’ antagonists.

The couple had thanked a fan named Dani Trin, over the phone for raising $60,000 for the charities they support. However, it was later disclosed that the same fan was linked to the Twitter troll account known to voice out hateful and appalling views about Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Sun reported that Trin was actually part of an eight-person coterie who were behind the @HenrysCousin Twitter account, branded for its vile attacks against the royals.

While the fundraiser admitted to having access to the account, she denied claims about her posting any of the disdainful tweets.

Only days before Harry and Meghan lauded Trin for her generosity, the notorious Twitter account had accused the royal family of being “nasty, pedophilic, racist.”

The report by The Sun further claimed: “There is no suggestion the duke and duchess had any knowledge of or condoned the offensive messages.”