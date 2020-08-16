Prince Harry visited Meghan Markle on the set of 'Suits' while trying to woo her

Prince Harry paid a visit to Meghan Markle on the set of her famed TV show Suits during the Toronto leg of the shoot.

The incident is detailed in new royals book Finding Freedom, wherein royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted that during Harry's visit to Canada for the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, the Duke spent special time with her ladylove.

"He came in quietly, and a lot of people didn't even know he came until after the visit. He kept saying how proud he was of Meghan, but he also just seemed curious to see how it all works.

"He wanted to see the props department, and Meghan was more than happy to take him on a little tour with some of her close friends from the show," a production staffer of the show told the writer duo.

The reporters also added that the cast and crew were "so gracious" about Harry's visit, perhaps because Meghan had stayed relatively humble while seeing him.

A crew member told the authors, "It did make things awkward at the beginning, and there was certainly a little jealousy from some people when she suddenly became the jewel in the crown of the show... But to most of us she was still the same old Meghan, who would bring fun snacks to set to share or hang around after filming to chat with fans outside the studio."