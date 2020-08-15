How Princess Diana broke the news of her divorce with Charles to Prince William

Princess Diana had extended some heartfelt advice to her eldest son Prince William after her divorce

Prince William may have not gotten a lot of time to spend with Princess Diana, but the little time during which they were together, the mother-son developed a lasting bond.

The late Princess of Wales had extended some heartfelt advice to her eldest son when she broke the news about her divorce with Prince Charles to Harry and William.

In an interview with BBC1 Panorama, Diana was asked by Martin Bashir how she talked to her boys about the divorce.

“I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang onto it and look after it. And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it,” People magazine quoted Diana as saying.

“William asked me what had been going on, and could I answer his questions, which I did. He said, ‘Was that the reason why our marriage had broken up?’ And I said, ‘Well, there were three of us in this marriage, and the pressures of the media was another factor, so the two together were very difficult. But although I still loved Papa, I couldn’t live under the same roof as him, and likewise with him,” said Diana.

She had gone on to reveal how William had taken the advice, saying: “He’s a child that’s a deep thinker, and we don’t know for a few years how it’s gone. But I put it gently, without resentment or anger.”