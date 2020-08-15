Miley Cyrus opens up about her bisexuality following breakup with Cody Simpson

Miley Cryus revealed the kind of person she looks for in a relationship during a recent interview

Miley Cyrus after sending shockwaves with the news of her recent split with boyfriend Cody Simpson opened up in detail about her past love life.

During an in-depth interview on Alexandra Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old singer spoke about her bisexuality and what she looks for in a relationship.

"I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys. When I was like, 11 years old, I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super hot—which is so good, I ended up on Disney so my chances with Minnie went up by a hundred. Yeah, she was super hot to me,” she said.

“I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys. Actually I never really understood what these girls were doing with these like, idiots like, a lot of the time. So that was kind of it and then like, when I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to kind of like, tell me what they were doing with guys, and I didn’t really understand it,” she continued.

Talking about the type of person she looks for in a relationship, Cyrus said that she prefers someone who keeps her grounded.

"Oh my god, I actually do kind of need [a calm person]. I usually end up complaining that they’re boring, but that’s what I need. I need boring. Confident, yes. No, I definitely need like a calming, I need an anchor, I need a weight,” she said.

“But when I was thinking about this yesterday and knowing we were going to have this conversation, I was thinking about someone has to bring more to the table than their plate. They can’t just be like, fill me up all the [expletive] time,” she continued.

“I think that’s kind of—that’s a big part of my life, is filling people back up, and that can make me go below zero, below E [empty] so it’s really important that I feel fulfilled and yeah, they have to bring something to the table,” she went on to say.

The former Disney star further detailed how she believes her relationships with women work better than they do with men.

"Well, I think that’s what [my fame] ended up making female relationships make more sense to me because the role I was in made more sense,” she said.

"Because it was like, well, there’s not going to be this weird thing where I was pay for everything. And then I was like, well, that’s just a stereotype too. If I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss [expletive] who’s as successful or more successful than me. That’s cool, too. But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me because like even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times I kind of hold a more dominant space,” she continued.

“So it felt like that made it less uncomfortable and then it felt like I was choosing partners out of anxiety, which is like, so much to do with my therapy journey too because I don’t want to choose who I’m going to be with out of anxiety or fear or stereotype because that’s not anything that I represent or believe in.”

“I need to find a guy who’s confident enough in himself that he’s okay that I am kind of like, masculine and strong and just like, there’s a lot of qualities to me that tend to like, associate more with the male role,” she added.

“I’ve just been more experimental. I’ve been with a lot of dudes and chicks. I’ve been with super femme girls, girls that kind of make me feel more femme, and like, I really don’t have a type. The main thing for me is that someone has to bring something that is elevating my life and like, that’s in all my relationships,” she said signing off.