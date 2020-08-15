Machine Gun Kelly's loved-up confession for Megan Fox breaks the internet

Machine Gun Kelly cannot stop gushing over his girlfriend Megan Fox and the two are, quite literally, inseparable.

The singer gave fans a sneak peek inside his relationship with Fox while speaking on the latest episode Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb.

In the video, Kelly read out a tweet that said, “Machine Gun Kelly i just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause i am free and would like to take you on a date [sic]."

He responded with a smile saying, "I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports suggesting that Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green is getting annoyed by the love birds' public romance.

It all started when Fox appeared in Kelly's music video for Bloody Valentine with the singer declaring that he was “in love” in June.

The two made their relationship Instagram official in July and Fox reciprocated with the same gesture on the social media site in August.