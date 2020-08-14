Captain Sir Tom Moore reveals a fatal accident led to his incredible charity walk

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Captain Sir Tom Moore has reportedly said that a domestic accident, which almost killed him 18 months ago, led to his incredible charity walk in April.
During 'The Life and Times of Captain Sir Tom', he revealed: "I was in the kitchen, doing no harm to anybody. I was unloading the dishwasher and then I got tangled up with my own feet and I fell down and hit my head against the dishwasher. I fell on [my right] hip and fractured this hip and that was really where the trouble started, so I was in hospital for quite some time."
Captain Tom had broken ribs and punctured a lung, he couldn’t breathe properly and the family prepared for the worst.
He continued: "It was very painful, yes. But I survived. I came out all right."
To try and recover from the accident, Captain Tom brought himself a treadmill. “I didn’t tell anyone what I was doing, I just went and got it.”
But the pain is still there.”I don’t walk about easily,” he said. “It’s still quite a problem, but maybe one day it will get better.”
The veteran of World War II embarked on his charity walk, 100 lengths of the family’s six-acre garden, in April.
“One little soul like me isn’t going to make much difference,” he said at the time.