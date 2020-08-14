Captain Sir Tom Moore reveals a fatal accident led to his incredible charity walk

Captain Sir Tom Moore has reportedly said that a domestic accident, which almost killed him 18 months ago, led to his incredible charity walk in April.

During 'The Life and Times of Captain Sir Tom', he revealed: "I was in the kitchen, doing no harm to anybody. I was unloading the dishwasher and then I got tangled up with my own feet and I fell down and hit my head against the dishwasher. I fell on [my right] hip and fractured this hip and that was really where the trouble started, so I was in hospital for quite some time."

Captain Tom had broken ribs and punctured a lung, he couldn’t breathe properly and the family prepared for the worst.

He continued: "It was very painful, yes. But I survived. I came out all right."



To try and recover from the accident, Captain Tom brought himself a treadmill. “I didn’t tell anyone what I was doing, I just went and got it.”

But the pain is still there.”I don’t walk about easily,” he said. “It’s still quite a problem, but maybe one day it will get better.”

The veteran of World War II embarked on his charity walk, 100 lengths of the family’s six-acre garden, in April.

“One little soul like me isn’t going to make much difference,” he said at the time.