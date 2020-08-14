Dua Lipa opens up about working experience with Missy Elliott

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dua Lipa has shared her words about Missy Elliott, saying working with her was a "mind-blowing experience".
The music icons collaborated on a remix of Lipa’s song Levitating alongside Madonna. Lipa, in conversation with 'Apple Music' revealed that she had been a longtime fan of the US hip hop star.
The songstress added that when they discussed the collaboration Elliott told her she felt inspired by the remix.
Lipa continued: "I jumped on the phone with her and we had a little talk and she really just does stuff that she really believes in, so that I felt it was such a massive compliment for me, to be so inspired by the remix and the track, and to want to be a part of this mixtape."
“And it really is a dream come true,” she said.
Dua said 'Madonna is an artist' and she has listened to her throughout life, adding that she’s grown with her music.