Dua Lipa opens up about working experience with Missy Elliott

Dua Lipa has shared her words about Missy Elliott, saying working with her was a "mind-blowing experience".



The music icons collaborated on a remix of Lipa’s song Levitating alongside Madonna. Lipa, in conversation with 'Apple Music' revealed that she had been a longtime fan of the US hip hop star.

The songstress added that when they discussed the collaboration Elliott told her she felt inspired by the remix.

Lipa continued: "I jumped on the phone with her and we had a little talk and she really just does stuff that she really believes in, so that I felt it was such a massive compliment for me, to be so inspired by the remix and the track, and to want to be a part of this mixtape."



“And it really is a dream come true,” she said.

Dua said 'Madonna is an artist' and she has listened to her throughout life, adding that she’s grown with her music.