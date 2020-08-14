close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 14, 2020

Dua Lipa opens up about working experience with Missy Elliott

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 14, 2020

Dua Lipa has shared her words about Missy Elliott, saying working with  her was a "mind-blowing experience".

The  music icons collaborated on a remix of Lipa’s song Levitating alongside Madonna. Lipa, in conversation with 'Apple Music' revealed that she had been a longtime fan of the US hip hop star.

The songstress added that when they discussed the collaboration Elliott told her she felt inspired by the remix.

Lipa continued: "I jumped on the phone with her and we had a little talk and she really just does stuff that she really believes in, so that I felt it was such a massive compliment for me, to be so inspired by the remix and the track, and to want to be a part of this mixtape."

“And it really is a dream come true,” she said.

Dua said 'Madonna is an artist' and  she has listened to her throughout life, adding that she’s grown with her music.

