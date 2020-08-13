close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 13, 2020

National Radio Hall of Fame:Eminem wants fans to vote for Sway Calloway

Eminem has asked his fans to vote for Sway Calloway who's been nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame in the "Music Format On-Air Personality" category.

Sway is known for hosting music, news, and culture programming in the United States.

Eminem retweeted a tweet from "Shady Records" which shared a picture of Sway asking fans to vote for him.


