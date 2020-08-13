Kanye West met Jared Kushner amid turbulent presidential bid

Kanye West sat down with US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, daughter Ivanka Trump

Presidential hopeful Kanye West met with White House adviser Jared Kushner, last week, as claimed by a recent report.

According to The New York Times, the rapper sat down with US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, daughter Ivanka Trump and Kushner’s wife in Colorado.

The White House aspirant also confirmed the meeting after he tweeted earlier this week about them going into discourse about the book that is focused on empowering the African American community and how he has offered to do a live interview with The Times.

West had announced his bid for presidency on the Fourth of July, followed by a social media tirade that brought his struggle with bi-polar disorder to the forefront.

He is currently seeking the path to the Oval Office by trying to get his name on the presidential ballot as he has thus far, filed petition in 10 states.