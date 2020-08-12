'All hail Kamala Harris': Hollywood salutes Joe Biden's historic pick for VP

Kamala Harris's nomination as Joe Biden's running mate unleashed a wave of elation in the United States

Kamal Harris was announced as the official pick by Joe Biden for Vice President on the Democratic ticket, in a historic move on Tuesday, leading to celebrations across the United States.

After the announcement was made by the former vice president, many celebrities turned to social media to rejoice the selection of the first Black and South Asian woman on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

Mindy Kaling expressed what the move meant for her as a woman of colour would be representing her on a presidential ticket.

"Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!!" she wrote.

Singer John Legend also celebrated the move as he wrote: “Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future.”

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen was over the moon about the announcement as well: “Excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn't a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl.”

Pink had an emotional response to Harris’s nomination: “Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household.”

Mandy Moore is now counting down days for the US general election in November: “Kamala!!! I can’t wait to vote for Biden/Harris 2020!!!”

Taylor Swift expressed her euphoria with a loud and clear, “YES.”

Jamie Lynch too, was overwhelmed with emotions: “I have joy in my heart and a tear in my eye.”

Jessica Biel celebrated the groundbreaking announcement on Instagram as she wrote: “What a historic moment for women of color, little girls with big dreams, and mothers everywhere. We are cheering for you.”