Ellen DeGeneres gets advised by Howard Stern to ‘change’ her image after scandal

As Ellen DeGeneres witnesses her global repute tumble, Howard Stern gave her advice on how to recover

In the midst of Ellen DeGeneres's immense backlash, Howard Stern, famed radio personality has given her some helpful advice that could help her overcome the loss.

The 66-year-old author said that if the same magnitude of storm were to befall on him, he would work towards changing his entire image.

On SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show, the TV personality said: “I’d go on the air and be a son of a [expletive]. People would come on and [I would] go, ‘[expletive] you.’ Just be a [expletive].”

“So you think I’m a [expletive]? I’m going to show you exactly. … I’m known on the air as a [expletive], but off the air, I’m known as a great guy, you know, for the most part.”

DeGeneres and Stern have been good friends since a while and the latter has also appeared on The Ellen Show in 2019 where he remarried his wife Beth.