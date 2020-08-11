Kim Kardashian shares unseen throwback photos of Kylie Jenner

The celebrations of Kylie Jenner's birthday have been kicked off by her sister Kim Kardashian on social media.

Putting aside her current marriage troubles with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian put the spotlight on Kylie to celebrate her big day and shared memories of when she was a cute child.

Kylie - who is known to throw lavish parties on her birthday -is still gearing up for the 'party of the year'.



Before Kylie opens the doors to her $36.5 million mansion to her BFF's, there was a reminder of when the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was only dreaming of making it big in cosmetics.



The 39-year -old started with a photo of Kylie when she was a toddler, looking at a breakfast pancake with a large pink bow in her hair.

Kim then moved through the years to when Kylie was a preteen, with the pair sticking their tongues out at each other while sitting back on a sofa.