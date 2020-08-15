Kylie Jenner returns to Los Angeles after fun filled trip to Turks & Caicos

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is back in Los Angeles after a trip to Turks & Caicos with her close friends and family for her 23rd birthday celebrations.

Her older sister Khloe Kardashian shared a peek at Kylie's private jet and all the personalized birthday goodies for invitees as they were lucky enough to get a seat on Kylie Air

Each of the guests, on return to Los Angeles from a fun filled trip, received personalized pink and white eye masks with pillows and visors as well as 14 donuts per person.



The mother of Stormi also has Kylie Air pink and white personalized napkins for her jet.

The pillows and eye mask were placed inside straw woven bags that had name tags as well, plus a see-through pink visor that read 'Kylie 23.'

Each person got 14 pink donuts with sprinkles that were in a giant box - the donuts were letters and spelled out: 'Happy Bday Kylie.'

Khloe also shared three adorable snaps of daughter True, two, as she enjoyed ice cream on the private jet; she wore a tie-dye Balmain hoodie dress with sneakers.



